Izzy Brown, Outstanding – David Wagner Salutes Chelsea Loanee

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has lauded Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown for his performance in Sunday's win over Leeds United.
Wagner brought Brown off the bench in just the 25th minute of the Championship fixture at the John Smith's Stadium, as Kasey Palmer, also on loan from Chelsea, was forced off through injury.
Brown needed only two minutes to make an impact as he fired Huddersfield into the lead in the 27th minute and ultimately produced an outstanding display to help his side win the match 2-1.
And Wagner was full of praise for the young forward after the game.
He told BBC Radio Leeds: "Brown was outstanding with the workload he brought onto the pitch."
Huddersfield's winner came in the 89th minute through Michael Hefele, breaking Leeds' hearts and sending the Terriers above their rivals and into fourth spot in the Championship standings.
And Wagner admits that the winner provided his team with an emotional moment.
"The winner was a great moment – maybe not the nicest goal we will score this season, but one of the most emotional.
"If you score the winner in this big, big match shortly before the final whistle – there are emotions all over the pitch."
Brown, who joined Huddersfield on loan in the January window, has already made six appearances in all competitions for Wagner's men, scoring three goals.