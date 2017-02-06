Izzy Brown, Outstanding – David Wagner Salutes Chelsea Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has lauded Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown for his performance in Sunday's win over Leeds United.



Wagner brought Brown off the bench in just the 25th minute of the Championship fixture at the John Smith's Stadium, as Kasey Palmer, also on loan from Chelsea, was forced off through injury.











Brown needed only two minutes to make an impact as he fired Huddersfield into the lead in the 27th minute and ultimately produced an outstanding display to help his side win the match 2-1.



And Wagner was full of praise for the young forward after the game.





He told BBC Radio Leeds: "Brown was outstanding with the workload he brought onto the pitch."