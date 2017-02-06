XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/02/2017 - 15:09 GMT

Leeds United First Team Star Has Afternoon To Forget With Red Card Against Sheffield United

 




Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been shown a red card while on Under-23 duty for the Whites.

Phillips was handed a start against Sheffield United Under-23s at Leeds' Thorp Arch training base this afternoon as head coach Garry Monk looked to keep him match sharp.




But Phillips stepped over the line against the Blades and was shown his second yellow card in first half injury time, with Leeds Under-23s leading 2-1.

The dismissal is bad news for Phillips, but the positive for the midfielder is that the red card will not count at senior level, meaning he is still available for selection by Monk.
 


An extra man ultimately proved crucial for Sheffield United as they edged out Leeds, scoring three times in the second half, to the Whites' once, to run out 4-3 winners.

Leeds' goals came via Eoghan Stokes, Tom Pearce and Marcus Antonsson.

Monk will no doubt be delighted with Swedish striker Antonsson keeping in goalscoring touch, as the hitman has struggled to feature on a regular basis for the club's senior side of late.
 