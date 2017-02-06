Leeds United First Team Star Has Afternoon To Forget With Red Card Against Sheffield United

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been shown a red card while on Under-23 duty for the Whites.



Phillips was handed a start against Sheffield United Under-23s at Leeds' Thorp Arch training base this afternoon as head coach Garry Monk looked to keep him match sharp.











But Phillips stepped over the line against the Blades and was shown his second yellow card in first half injury time, with Leeds Under-23s leading 2-1.



The dismissal is bad news for Phillips, but the positive for the midfielder is that the red card will not count at senior level, meaning he is still available for selection by Monk.





An extra man ultimately proved crucial for Sheffield United as they edged out Leeds, scoring three times in the second half, to the Whites' once, to run out 4-3 winners.