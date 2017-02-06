XRegister
06/02/2017 - 13:32 GMT

Leeds United Put Trio of Trialists Through Paces

 




Leeds United have named three trialists in their Under-23 side to take on Sheffield United today.

The Whites senior side suffered defeat on Sunday against rivals Huddersfield Town, but continue to sit in the Championship's playoff places, having slipped just one spot to fifth.




Leeds boss Garry Monk has chosen to send several senior players to the Under-23s in order to stay match sharp.

As a result, Tyler Denton starts against the Blades, while Kalvin Phillips and Marcus Antonsson also play.
 


Young striker Mallik Wilks, who has yet to make his senior bow for Leeds, but has been on the bench in the Championship, is also on the bench this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Leeds name three trialists in the side, players who will be looking to make an impression at the Yorkshire giants.

Jason Blunt's men currently sit bottom of their development league table, having taken 18 points from their 17 games so far.

Leeds Under-23s have won just five games all season in the league.

The young Whites have suffered from seeing several talents fast-tracked into the first team squad.
 

 