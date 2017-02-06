Leeds United Youth Boss Happy With Trialists’ Performances In Under-23 Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Under-23 boss Jason Blunt has revealed he was happy with what he saw from the trio of trialists who turned out for the Whites against Sheffield United on Monday afternoon.



Blunt's side named three trialists in their starting eleven at Thorp Arch against the Blades in a game which was eventful.











Leeds were leading 2-1 heading towards the half time break, but saw first team midfielder Kalvin Phillips dismissed for a second yellow card offence in first half injury time.



The Blades came back into the game in the second half and grabbed three goals, while Leeds could only score one more, as the match ended 4-3 to the visitors.





Blunt was keen to take the positives though, with one of those being how the three trailists performed.