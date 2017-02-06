XRegister
06/02/2017 - 21:28 GMT

Leeds United Youth Boss Happy With Trialists’ Performances In Under-23 Game

 




Leeds United Under-23 boss Jason Blunt has revealed he was happy with what he saw from the trio of trialists who turned out for the Whites against Sheffield United on Monday afternoon.

Blunt's side named three trialists in their starting eleven at Thorp Arch against the Blades in a game which was eventful.




Leeds were leading 2-1 heading towards the half time break, but saw first team midfielder Kalvin Phillips dismissed for a second yellow card offence in first half injury time.

The Blades came back into the game in the second half and grabbed three goals, while Leeds could only score one more, as the match ended 4-3 to the visitors.
 


Blunt was keen to take the positives though, with one of those being how the three trailists performed.

"Today was good in that we got some first teamers to play and get minutes", Blunt told LUTV.

"There were also a few trialists that we were pleased with in there.

"From my part, a good day, but disappointed to have lost the game."

Blunt also insisted that he could not criticise his charges for effort, with everything given on the pitch, while technically the team did well.

"Throughout the game I couldn't fault the effort", the Under-23s boss said.

"It was a good game, it was played at a good intensity, from both teams – they had some quality as well.

"Technically some of our passing at times was extremely good.

"But also our decision making where we gave possession away could have been better – that's been the story of the season so far", Blunt added.

Leeds' goals came via Eoghan Stokes, Tom Pearce and Marcus Antonsson.
 