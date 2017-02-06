XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/02/2017 - 13:19 GMT

Liverpool’s Owners Vultures, Only After Making Money – Former Red Slams FSG

 




Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson has slammed the club's American owners, dubbing them "vultures" who are only interested in making money.

The Reds made a profit on their dealings in the transfer window last summer, while despite heading into 2017 considered challengers to Chelsea for the Premier League title, they did not spend in the January transfer window, even when an alarming run of form took hold.




Liverpool have now slipped out of the top four, while they have been knocked out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.

The Reds were bought by Americans Fenway Sports Group in 2010 and during that time have won only one trophy, the League Cup in 2012.
 


And Thompson thinks FSG are only interested in making money from Liverpool, though he feels fans can expect nothing less.

The former Reds midfielder took to Twitter to write: "LFC were bought by an American consortium only interested in making dollars.

"What do people expect from these vultures? They are capitalists."

Liverpool have banked big transfer fees since FSG took over, earning £50m from selling Fernando Torres to Chelsea in 2011, £65m from selling Luis Suarez to Barcelona in 2014, and £49m from cashing in on Raheem Sterling, sold to Manchester City in 2015.
 

 