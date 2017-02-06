Make Sure We Beat Cardiff City And Bristol City – Leeds United Defender Targets Bounceback

Follow @insidefutbol





Kyle Bartley has urged Leeds United to move on from their 2-1 loss to Huddersfield Town on Sunday and focus on bagging the full six points from their upcoming two home games, against Cardiff City and Bristol City, respectively.



An 89th minute goal from Michael Hefele handed the Whites a loss in the Yorkshire derby after Chris Wood cancelled out Izzy Brown’s opener in the first half.











Leeds will next take on Cardiff City on Saturday before facing Bristol City four days later, with both games scheduled to take place at Elland Road.



And Bartley, who joined Leeds from Swansea City on loan last summer, called on his side to target attaining the six points from their next two games, instead of dwelling on the defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium.





“It’s just another defeat at the end of the day and we need to move on from this and have a good week’s training, refocus and make sure we get the three points on Saturday”, he told LUTV.

“We’ve got two matches at home and we have some time to rest, time to work on things.



“We go into the next two games wanting the six points and making sure we get them.”



Leeds, who currently find themselves fifth in the Championship table with 54 points from 30 games, lost at Bristol City, but beat Cardiff City, in the earlier league fixtures against the duo.

