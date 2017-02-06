Many People Said I Wouldn’t Score 20 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is happy to prove his doubters wrong by continuing to rack up the goals for the Red Devils.



At the age of 35, the veteran striker is still dominating headlines and manage to score his 20th goal of the season as his side beat defending champions Leicester City 3-0 on Sunday.











The former Barcelona striker is happy to have reached his personal milestone for the season, but insists that with so many matches still to be played this season there is no reason why he cannot add more to his tally.



On his doubters, who had claimed at the start of the season that Ibrahimovic is beyond that age when he would reach the 20-goal mark, the striker said that he has not focused on criticism and is currently working to help his team with more and more goals.





"I still produce and do my best and I get a lot of help from my team-mates", Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying by ITV.

"I know there were many people who said I wouldn't even score 20 but that is nothing I focus on.



"For me, the main objective is to help my team win and do their best and afterwards we see what happens.



"We have some games left so hopefully I will get more."

