Modou Barrow Might Have Been Better Choice Than This Leeds Star Says Former White

Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan thinks it might have been better if the Whites had started with Modou Barrow instead of Souleymane Doukara in their 2-1 loss to Huddersfield Town on Sunday.



Barrow, who joined Leeds from Swansea City on a loan deal on deadline day, gave a good account of himself after replacing Stuart Dallas in the 77th minute at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the scoreline being 1-1 at that time.











On the other hand, Doukara had an off day in the Yorkshire derby as the 25-year-old failed to impose himself on the game.



And Whelan, who admitted that Doukara “can blow hot and cold”, felt Leeds would have benefitted if they had started with new boy Barrow instead of the former Catania forward.





“[Hadi] Sacko can blow hot and cold, as can Doukara – you don't know which one is going to turn up”, he said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Doukara won some headers, took people on, linked up well at times – but he didn't do it enough.



“Barrow might have been a better choice, but they didn't use him enough.”



Leeds, who will next face Cardiff City at the weekend, are currently fifth in the league standings with 54 points from 30 games.

