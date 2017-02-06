XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/02/2017 - 12:56 GMT

PHOTO: Huddersfield Star Still Enjoying Bragging Rights Over Leeds United

 




Huddersfield Town forward Nahki Wells is still loving his side's derby win against Leeds United on Sunday.

The Terriers came up trumps at the John Smith's Stadium as a last minute goal from Michael Hefele sealed a 2-1 win which allowed David Wagner's men to leapfrog Leeds into fourth spot in the Championship table.




The game had a fiery edge, with yellow cards showered around and a touchline confrontation between Wagner and his Leeds counterpart Garry Monk.

Wagner, on his way back from celebrating his side's winning goal with his players, was blocked by Monk, who walked into his path and barged him. Both managers were eventually sent to the stands as both sets of players squared off in front of the technical area.
 


Now the dust has settled, Wells is still loving Huddersfield's win and is keen to make the most of it.

He posted a photograph of Hefele celebrating the key goal on Twitter and included three smirking emjois.

Huddersfield have won both league meetings with Leeds this season.

The pair could still meet again this term, in the playoffs.
 