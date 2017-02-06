PHOTO: Huddersfield Star Still Enjoying Bragging Rights Over Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town forward Nahki Wells is still loving his side's derby win against Leeds United on Sunday.



The Terriers came up trumps at the John Smith's Stadium as a last minute goal from Michael Hefele sealed a 2-1 win which allowed David Wagner's men to leapfrog Leeds into fourth spot in the Championship table.











The game had a fiery edge, with yellow cards showered around and a touchline confrontation between Wagner and his Leeds counterpart Garry Monk.



Wagner, on his way back from celebrating his side's winning goal with his players, was blocked by Monk, who walked into his path and barged him. Both managers were eventually sent to the stands as both sets of players squared off in front of the technical area.





Now the dust has settled, Wells is still loving Huddersfield's win and is keen to make the most of it.