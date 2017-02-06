Rangers Move Was Icing On The Cake Admits Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Lee Hodson has explained that if he could relive a day of his life, he would choose two, with one being the day he put pen to paper with Rangers.



The Northern Ireland international was snapped up by the Gers on a three-year deal from MK Dons in last summer.











Prior to him joining Rangers, Hodson was named in Northern Ireland’s European Championship squad.



And the defender insisted that besides the day he signed for Rangers, he would also like to relive the day he received a phone call to say that he was in his country’s squad for the European Championship in France last summer.





“There would probably be two”, Hodson told Rangers TV, when asked if he could relieve a day of his life, what it would be.

“One of them would be getting a phone call to say that I’ve been called up to the Euros.



“And the second one would probably be signing for Rangers.



“I had a good summer away at the Euros, and to come back and sign for such a big club was the icing on the cake.”



Hodson, whose present contract with Rangers runs until 2019, has thus far made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Light Blues.



In addition to helping out Rangers’ defence, he has also scored once and set up another goal for the club.



Hodson also has 18 caps for Northern Ireland to his name.

