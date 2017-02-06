Remember That Goal vs Dundee United – Rangers Starlet Says Madjid Bougherra Was Inspiration

Follow @insidefutbol





Young Rangers centre-back Ross McCrorie has revealed that his football idol while growing up was former Gers defender Madjid Bougherra.



The ex-Algeria international had three seasons at Ibrox between 2008 and 2011 and helped the Light Blues to win three league titles, one Scottish Cup and two Scottish League Cups.











Bougherra, who was comfortable with the ball at his feet, once scored a sensational goal against Dundee United when he dribbled his way forward from his own half before slotting the ball into the back of the net.



And McCrorie, who remembers the goal, explained that Bougherra’s dribbling ability was one of the reasons why he considered the 34-year-old his idol.





“My football idol while growing up was actually Bougherra, he used to play at Rangers as a centre-back”, he told Rangers TV.

“It’s because he used to dribble from the back and I remember his goal against Dundee United.”



McCrorie went on to add that he also looks up to Danny Wilson, who like himself is a product of Rangers’ youth system.



Wilson left Rangers for Liverpool in 2010 before returning to Ibrox for his second spell at the club five years later.



“I look up to Danny Wilson because he has come up from the youth as well”, McCrorie continued.



“And he has basically done it all.”



McCrorie, who is yet to make his first team debut for Rangers, joined Dumbarton on loan in January.

