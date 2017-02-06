XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/02/2017 - 22:46 GMT

Sergio Aguero Keen To Secure Manchester City Future Over Coming Months

 




Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has revealed that he will give his all at the Etihad Stadium for the next three months before allowing the club to take a final decision on his future.

The Argentine striker has fallen out of manager Pep Guardiola's favour, managing just seven minutes in their match against Swansea City this weekend.




Guardiola has preferred new signing Gabriel Jesus in his place, playing him up front for the full 90 minutes in their last two league games.

Aguero, who signed a contract extension with the Citizens earlier in the season, though, is refusing to be bogged down by the current situation and insists that he will wait for his opportunity to prove himself and then let the club decide on his future.
 


"I want to stay, of course", Aguero was quoted as saying by the BBC.  

"In these [next] three months I have to help the club and then they will decide if I have a place here or not.

"In three years my contract is up. That's why I say I'm happy at the club

"When you're on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity.

"I have three months to do my best and try to help the team. Then we'll see what happens with my future."

Aguero has already been linked with a move away from Manchester City, with claims Paris Saint-Germain are interested in taking him to France.
 