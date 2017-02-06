Slaven Bilic Delighted With Response of Side to Dimitri Payet Saga

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has expressed his happiness with the way his team have responded following the departure of Dimitri Payet.



The Hammers were forced to sell one of their prized assets to French outfit Marseille in the January transfer window as the player refused to turn out for the Premier League side and wanted to return to his homeland.











Since Payet's refusal to play, Bilic's side have played in four league games, winning three and losing one, and the manager feels that it is good sign for the team overall.



The 48-year-old wasn't shy to admit the influence of Payet for the team and insisted that his team have done well to prove that they do not sink in difficult situations and have to ability to take more responsibility, both as individuals as well as a team.





“It is the team who have responded to that”, Bilic told his club's official site.

“We lost a great player, but these things happen in football. The team have reacted in the best possible way.



“The boys have shown in those difficult situations that we aren’t going to sink, we’re not going to crumble.



"We had to take more responsibility as an individual and as a team, and that’s happened.”



The Hammers, who are placed ninth in the league table, will play their next match against West Brom next Saturday.

