Striker Places Arsenal And West Ham On Alert With Summer Move Confession

Arsenal and West Ham target Alexandre Lacazette has admitted that the time has come for him to say goodbye to Lyon and move on to pastures new in the summer.



The 25-year-old striker has drawn interest from a number of clubs, not only in the Premier League but also in La Liga, with Catalan giants Barcelona consistently linked with a swoop.











Last summer Arsenal were claimed to have seen a bid for Lacazette rejected, while West Ham also failed with an effort to take him to the London Stadium as their marquee signing.



Lacazette has not so far pushed to leave Lyon, but the striker has admitted that he feels the time is approaching when he will move on from the French outfit.





"I think that the right moment has arrived", Lacazette said on Canal Football Club.

"I think that this summer will be the moment when I must have a change of air and discover something else, although always with the idea of moving forward and progressing as a footballer and as a person.



"I want to continue working and I'll hope that there will be some good opportunities on the way this summer."



Lacazette has scored an impressive 18 goals in 18 Ligue 1 matches for Lyon this term and has set up one more for his team-mates, thus raking up his transfer value.

