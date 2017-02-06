XRegister
06/02/2017 - 15:00 GMT

Target Puts Celtic And Liverpool On Alert By Confirming Green Light Over Summer Move

 




Henry Onyekuru has put suitors Celtic and Liverpool on alert by revealing he will be allowed to move clubs in the summer transfer window.

The Nigerian forward, who has scored ten goals so far this season for Eupen in the Belgian top flight, was the subject of a rejected bid from Celtic in the winter transfer window, while Liverpool were also confirmed to be keen.




Onyekuru went AWOL near the end of the window in a bid to force through a move and missed three games for Eupen, before returning to action at the weekend in a 2-0 defeat against Beveren.

And in a development which will be sure to interest Celtic and Liverpool, Onyekuru says Eupen have agreed he can move on in the summer.
 


"It wasn’t easy while it lasted, but I thank God it’s been resolved", Onyekuru was quoted as saying by owngoalnigeria.com.

"An agreement was reached with Eupen that I will be allowed to move in the summer to my club of choice.

"For now, I remain with Eupen until the end of the season."

Onyekuru had claimed Eupen were trying to force him to join Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow.

He will now focus on trying to help second bottom Eupen survive in the Belgian top flight.
 