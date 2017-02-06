They Are Just So Strong – Tottenham Hotspur Star Hails Key Duo

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has acknowledged the importance of the midfield duo of Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama, insisting that they provide the team with the right balance between defending and attacking.



Wanyama and Dembele were at the heart of the Tottenham midfield yet again as the Londoners beat Middlesbrough 1-0 on Saturday to record a nine game unbeaten run in the league.











The duo have started in the last five of those matches, of which their team have won three and drawn two, conceding just two.



Kane, who has witnessed the pair excel at close quarters, feels that the team have benefited a lot from their contributions.





According to Kane, Wanyama and Dembele know the balance between defence and attack and can start counter-attacking football by winning the ball.

"They are incredible and they’ve been fantastic this season", Kane told his club's official website.



"They are so powerful, so strong and good on the ball as well, so when the ball drops to them they are able to get out of situations or pass forward and start attacks as well.



"They did it so well, they know the balance because they don’t want to drop too deep and they know how to sweep in front [of the defence] and win second balls as well.



"They win the ball, start counter-attacks and get the ball rolling.



"They are very important players for us."



Tottenham's next match will be against a struggling Liverpool side at Anfield next Saturday.

