They’ve Got The Lot – Toby Alderweireld Praises Spurs Team-Mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld believes that the midfield duo of Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama have all the qualities to make life difficult for opponents.



The midfield duo have enjoyed a good run, with the Middlesbrough match on Saturday being the fifth on the trot when they have started together.











Their contributions have also been notable, helping the Lilywhites win three and draw two of those matches, conceding just two goals in the process.



And their team-mate feels that without the duo's efforts the results wouldn't have been possible. According to the Belgian defender, both Dembele and Wanyama are good on the ball and have excellent tactical ability to make life difficult for their opponents.





"They are both playing fantastic football and having wonderful seasons. They are strong, good on the ball, they know tactically where they have to go, when they have to clear or keep it", Alderweireld told his club's official website.

"They have all the qualities, not one or two things but the lot, so that makes it difficult for opponents."



On their triple-layered defensive line-up, the 27-year-old said that if Wanyama and Dembele fail he and the other defenders are there and if they fail Hugo Lloris is there to help their cause.



"They help us a lot. If teams go through them we are there and if they get through us, Hugo is there! That’s a good thing."

