XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/02/2017 - 16:22 GMT

They’ve Got The Lot – Toby Alderweireld Praises Spurs Team-Mates

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld believes that the midfield duo of Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama have all the qualities to make life difficult for opponents.

The midfield duo have enjoyed a good run, with the Middlesbrough match on Saturday being the fifth on the trot when they have started together.




Their contributions have also been notable, helping the Lilywhites win three and draw two of those matches, conceding just two goals in the process.

And their team-mate feels that without the duo's efforts the results wouldn't have been possible. According to the Belgian defender, both Dembele and Wanyama are good on the ball and have excellent tactical ability to make life difficult for their opponents.
 


"They are both playing fantastic football and having wonderful seasons. They are strong, good on the ball, they know tactically where they have to go, when they have to clear or keep it", Alderweireld told his club's official website.  

"They have all the qualities, not one or two things but the lot, so that makes it difficult for opponents."

On their triple-layered defensive line-up, the 27-year-old said that if Wanyama and Dembele fail he and the other defenders are there and if they fail Hugo Lloris is there to help their cause.

"They help us a lot. If teams go through them we are there and if they get through us, Hugo is there! That’s a good thing."
 