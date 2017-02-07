Agent Says Sunderland Duo Will Assess Future In Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian agent Roberto De Fanti has indicated that a decision on Vito Mannone and Fabio Borini’s Sunderland futures will be taken in the summer.



The duo have not been regulars in David Moyes’ side this season, but may still play a role in Sunderland's quest to avoid relegation from the Premier League this term.











Borini has made ten Premier League appearances this season for the Black Cats and Mannone has kept goal for Sunderland in their last six league games, keeping two clean sheets.



De Fanti was quick to point out that despite being Italians, Mannone and Borini have more or less spent their careers in the Premier League, but indicated that at some point they will want to return to Italy.





And the agent admits that in the summer a call will be take on the duo’s future at the Stadium of Light.

De Fanti told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Vito and Fabio are happy to play in the Premier League.



“We often forget that Vito and Fabio have played their entire career in the Premier League, except for one year at Roma for Fabio.



“Italy, however remains home, and after a while you always have some desire to return. There was something with some top Italian clubs [in January], but the conditions were not right.



“We will see in the summer.”



Genoa were linked with a swoop for Mannone in the winter transfer window, but Sunderland were not willing to play ball.

