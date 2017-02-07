XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/02/2017 - 21:38 GMT

Aston Villa’s Jordan Veretout Wants Saint-Etienne Says Explains Les Verts Legend

 




Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout wants to stay at Saint-Etienne into next season, Les Verts legend Jean-Michel Larque has revealed.

Veretout is on a season-long loan at Saint-Etienne and has turned in a number of impressive performances for the Ligue 1 side, who saw off fierce rivals Lyon 2-0 at the weekend.




It is unclear whether Aston Villa will be prepared to sell Veretout to Saint-Etienne in the summer, or sanction a fresh season-long loan, but Larque says everything is in place from Les Verts' side, especially as the midfielder is desperate to stay.

He said on SFR Sport's 91e Minute: "There's a good chance he's going to be a stephanois next season.
 


"We're doing everything at Saint-Etienne to make him a stephanois and he wants to stay at Saint-Etienne", he added.

Veretout has been a regular for Saint-Etienne this term, making a total of 26 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring twice and providing three assists for his team-mates.

The 23-year-old clocked up all 90 minutes against Lyon at the weekend.

Saint-Etienne sit in fifth spot in the Ligue 1 standings, with 36 points from 23 games.
 