Aston Villa’s Jordan Veretout Wants Saint-Etienne Says Explains Les Verts Legend

Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout wants to stay at Saint-Etienne into next season, Les Verts legend Jean-Michel Larque has revealed.
Veretout is on a season-long loan at Saint-Etienne and has turned in a number of impressive performances for the Ligue 1 side, who saw off fierce rivals Lyon 2-0 at the weekend.
It is unclear whether Aston Villa will be prepared to sell Veretout to Saint-Etienne in the summer, or sanction a fresh season-long loan, but Larque says everything is in place from Les Verts' side, especially as the midfielder is desperate to stay.
He said on SFR Sport's 91e Minute: "There's a good chance he's going to be a stephanois next season.
"We're doing everything at Saint-Etienne to make him a stephanois and he wants to stay at Saint-Etienne", he added.
Veretout has been a regular for Saint-Etienne this term, making a total of 26 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring twice and providing three assists for his team-mates.
The 23-year-old clocked up all 90 minutes against Lyon at the weekend.
Saint-Etienne sit in fifth spot in the Ligue 1 standings, with 36 points from 23 games.