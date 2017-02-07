Aston Villa’s Jordan Veretout Wants Saint-Etienne Says Explains Les Verts Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout wants to stay at Saint-Etienne into next season, Les Verts legend Jean-Michel Larque has revealed.



Veretout is on a season-long loan at Saint-Etienne and has turned in a number of impressive performances for the Ligue 1 side, who saw off fierce rivals Lyon 2-0 at the weekend.











It is unclear whether Aston Villa will be prepared to sell Veretout to Saint-Etienne in the summer, or sanction a fresh season-long loan, but Larque says everything is in place from Les Verts' side, especially as the midfielder is desperate to stay.



He said on SFR Sport's 91e Minute: "There's a good chance he's going to be a stephanois next season.





"We're doing everything at Saint-Etienne to make him a stephanois and he wants to stay at Saint-Etienne", he added.