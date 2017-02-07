Crystal Palace And Watford Failed With Swoops For Fiorentina Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina resisted offers from Watford and Crystal Palace for their striker Khouma Babacar during the January transfer window, it has been claimed.



Watford were in the market for a forward during the winter window and it was evident when they signed M’Baye Niang from AC Milan on loan to boost their options.











However, it seems the Canaries also looked at other options before making a move for Niang and it has been suggested that Babacar was on their list of targets too.



And it seems they had company in their quest to sign the Fiorentina striker as it has been claimed that Crystal Palace were also interested in signing the 23-year-old Senegalese hitman.





However, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the Premier League clubs had to meet disappointment in their quest to sign Babacar as Fiorentina refused to budge.

It has been suggested that La Viola knocked back offers from Palace and Watford for Babacar and made it clear that they were not willing to see the forward leave in the middle of the season.



Signed from Racing Santander in 2012, Babacar has emerged as a key player at the Serie A club and has scored eight goals in 16 appearances this season, despite not being a regular starter.



The Senegalese has a contract until 2019 with Fiorentina.

