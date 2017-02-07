XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/02/2017 - 13:58 GMT

Fans Right, We Shouldn’t Draw At Ibrox – Rangers Star Won’t Quibble With Unhappiness

 




Barrie McKay admits that the Rangers fans had every reason to be irate at the team after their 1-1 draw against Ross County at Ibrox on Saturday.

Mark Warburton’s men came into the game on the back of a 4-1 thrashing at Hearts and were under pressure to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.




However, they faltered at Ibrox and dropped more points as they could only muster a 1-1 draw against Ross County and saw the gap between them and Celtic at the top of the league table widen, while dropping into third spot.

The Ibrox faithful were less than impressed and made their feelings known as they piled on more pressure on a Rangers team battling to find form.
 


Warburton defended his men post match and said there was little to criticise, but McKay feels that the fans had every reason to be unhappy as his side had no business dropping more points at home on Saturday.  

The winger told Rangers TV: “The pressure has always been there as we are expected to win.

“As you saw the fans at the weekend were unhappy and rightly so as we drew a game at home and shouldn’t be happening.”

Rangers dropped down to third in the league table and are a massive 27 points behind league leaders Celtic.
 