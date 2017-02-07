FC Twente Set For Windfall Due To Sell-On Fee After Cheick Tiote Leaves Newcastle For China

Follow @insidefutbol





FC Twente are set to pocket around €100,000 from Cheick Tiote's switch from Newcastle United to Beijing Enterprises.



The 30-year-old midfielder completed his switch to the second tier Chinese side on Tuesday, ending a seven-year spell with Newcastle in the process.











The Magpies snapped Tiote up from Twente in 2010 and the deal contained a clause entitling the Eredivisie outfit to 15 per cent of any transfer fee over €4.5m which Newcastle received from selling the midfielder.



As such, according to Dutch daily TC/Tubantia, Twente are set to receive around €100,000 from Tiote's switch to China.





Twente signed Tiote from Belgian outfit Anderlecht following an impressive loan spell with Roda JC.