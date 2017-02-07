FC Twente Set For Windfall Due To Sell-On Fee After Cheick Tiote Leaves Newcastle For China

FC Twente are set to pocket around €100,000 from Cheick Tiote's switch from Newcastle United to Beijing Enterprises.
The 30-year-old midfielder completed his switch to the second tier Chinese side on Tuesday, ending a seven-year spell with Newcastle in the process.
The Magpies snapped Tiote up from Twente in 2010 and the deal contained a clause entitling the Eredivisie outfit to 15 per cent of any transfer fee over €4.5m which Newcastle received from selling the midfielder.
As such, according to Dutch daily TC/Tubantia, Twente are set to receive around €100,000 from Tiote's switch to China.
Twente signed Tiote from Belgian outfit Anderlecht following an impressive loan spell with Roda JC.
The midfielder has linked up with a side that finished in eighth spot in China League One last term.
Tiote will be hoping to play his part in helping Beijing Enterprises earn promotion to the Chinese Super League this year.
The top two clubs in China League One are automatically promoted to the top flight.