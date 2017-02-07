I Didn’t Get Ball Enough – Rangers Star Explains Lacklustre Performances

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Barrie McKay feels that he has not been on the ball enough in recent games in order to have an influence on proceedings.



McKay’s form has been up and down in recent weeks and Rangers' displays in their 4-1 loss to Hearts last week and the 1-1 draw against Ross County on Saturday have earned criticism.











The 22-year-old Scotland international admits that he has failed to exert his influence on the pitch in the last couple of games, but feel there are reasons behind his lacklustre performances.



McKay believes that he has not been on the ball enough in the last couple of games to make any meaningful contributions and is keen to return to his best as soon as possible.





The 22-year-old told Rangers TV when asked about his recent showings: “Probably on Wednesday and at the weekend I wasn’t as influential as I would like to be.

“Before that I was doing well and getting a lot more of the ball.



"But in the last couple of games maybe I didn’t get as much of the ball to affect the game.”



McKay will be looking to have more of a say if he is in the team for Rangers’ Scottish Cup game against Greenock Morton at Ibrox on Sunday.

