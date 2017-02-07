XRegister
06 October 2016

07/02/2017 - 11:34 GMT

If I Played For Anderlecht – Tottenham Hotspur Star Admits Missing Home Comforts

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld admits that he does sometimes imagine playing in Belgium, but feels that he can’t complain about playing at the highest level at the moment.

Considered one of the best centre backs in the Premier League, the defender has been a key part of Tottenham’s rise in recent seasons from a top six club to regular top four contenders.




A product of the Ajax academy, the Belgian has been away from his homeland since he was 15 and has admitted that a career at the top level of football means that he has missed out on crucial moments with his family.

The defender was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Nieuwsblad: “Since I was 15, I have not spent a Christmas or a New Year with my family.
 


“I rarely see my family; my older brother, Peter, has twins – I was not there on the day of their birth or for any of their birthdays.  

“I miss every special moment and after 12 years, it does weigh [on you].”

Alderweireld admits that he does wonder how things could be if he played his football in Belgium as he would have more time to spend with his family and friends.

However, he admits that all the work he has put in until now is to play at the highest level of football and he remains keen to stay at the level for as long as possible.

Asked if he ever considered playing in Belgium, the defender said: “Sometimes I think about it.

“If you play for Anderlecht then you are at home every day.

"But I am now at the highest level and I want to maintain that for as long as possible because that’s what I have worked so many years for.

“I have one thing in mind, make the most out of football.”
 