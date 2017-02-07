Inter Keen On Manchester City Star, Hoping To Use Argentine Connection

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Inter Milan have been linked with a move for Manchester City’s superstar striker Sergio Aguero.



The focal point of Manchester City’s attack until recently, Aguero has not started the last two Premier League games for the Citizens and has seen new signing Gabriel Jesus grab the headlines with his goals.











While Aguero did say that he is ready to fight for his place at the Etihad, recent events at the club have cast doubt over his long term future at Manchester City and has led to talk of his exit from Pep Guardiola’s side.



And according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan are interested in taking advantage of the situation and look to attract the player to the San Siro.





The presence of Javier Zanetti on the club’s board is seen as a key element as the Argentine great shares a close relationship with Aguero and will be expected to play a major part in any deal to take the striker to Inter.

There are also suggestions that the striker himself is keen on tasting Serie A football at some point in his career and Inter, with their strong Argentine connection, could become favourites if Aguero decides to move to Italy.



However, a final decision to move for Aguero could depend on Inter’s Chinese investors’ appetite to sanction a large outlay in terms of a transfer fee and wages for the player.



Aguero has a contract until 2019 with Manchester City.

