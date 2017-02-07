XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/02/2017 - 14:56 GMT

It’s My Most Demanding Season Yet Admits Rangers Star

 




Barrie McKay admits that the current campaign has been the most challenging season for him as a Rangers player.

The Scottish giants' tally of just a point from their last two Premiership games has brought forward more questions about the ability of Mark Warburton’s side at the top of Scottish football.




Currently third in the league table and a massive 27 points behind league leaders Celtic, Rangers are battling to finish behind the Bhoys in order to qualify for European football next season.

However, things were rosy in the Scottish Championship last season where Rangers were the standout team and more or less walked to the second division title.
 


And McKay admits that the inconsistent results mean it has been the most demanding season for him as a Rangers player as he was used to winning more often than not in the previous years.  

Asked if there is more pressure this season, the winger told Rangers TV: “Yes probably.

“It’s probably been the most demanding season; I have been with the club in the lower leagues and we were winning a lot of games, even last year we won more often than not.

“Maybe this year has been the most challenging, but it’s how you come through it.”

Rangers will look to get back to winning ways when they host Greenock Morton in the Scottish FA Cup this Sunday at Ibrox.
 