Leeds United Send Star For Injury Scan

Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe has been sent for a scan on his rib by the club, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.



The 24-year-old, who joined Leeds from Oxford United last summer, picked up the injury during the Whites’ 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers earlier in the month.











Despite training in the build-up to Sunday’s clash against Huddersfield Town, a game Leeds lost 2-1, Roofe did not feature at the John Smith’s Stadium after complaining after complaining of fresh pain.



Following the defeat against Huddersfield, Leeds boss Garry Monk said that although Roofe has to undergo a scan, he didn't think the injury was serious.





Monk and the club are currently awaiting the scan results to determine the extent of Roofe’s injury.

Roofe has featured heavily for Leeds this season, with the forward thus far making 35 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire giants, scoring three times and setting up six goals.



Leeds, who are currently fifth in the table, will next face Cardiff City on Saturday.

