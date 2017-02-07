Lyon President Comments On Potential Move For Arsenal And West Ham Admired Alexandre Lacazette

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas admits that Arsenal and West Ham linked striker Alexandre Lacazette could be sold in the near future.



The France international’s future at Lyon has been a topic of hot discussion over the last few seasons as he has often been linked with a move away from the club from time to time.











Lacazette has been incessantly linked with a move to England with Arsenal believed to be interested and West Ham did slap in a bid for the 25-year-old striker last summer.



However, after many years of speculation the Frenchman recently admitted that the moment to leave Lyon could arrive in the summer as he looks to take the next step in his career.





And Lyon president Aulas also has indicated that at some point in the near future, like many ex-Lyon players, the club could look to cash in on Lacazette.

Speaking to OL TV, the Lyon president said when asked whether Lacazette could be sold soon: “If one day there is an opportunity, then of course, as we did with Sam [Samuel Umtiti], Abi [Eric Abidal] to Barcelona and Karim [Benzema] to Real Madrid.



“Or further back in time with Ludo [Ludovic Giuly] to Monaco, so why not?”



And the president insists Lyon have no issue with Lacazette wanting to join one of the game's biggest clubs.



"Alex has [always] wanted to play at a great club and Lyon do not object, we are on the same page."



Lacazette has scored 21 goals in 25 appearances for Lyon this season and has a contract until 2019 with the club.

