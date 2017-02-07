Manchester United Legend And Leeds United Coach Amongst UEFA Pro Licence Hopefuls

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic and Leeds United first team coach James Beattie were amongst those at the Football Association's St George's Park last week as they studied for their UEFA Pro Licence.



A whole host of coaches attended the event, which comprised three days of study for Module One of the Pro Licence course.











Manchester United legend Vidic recently retired from the game, but his presence on the course suggests the former defender has his eye on stepping into the dugout and working on the training pitch as a coach.



Beattie meanwhile is already working as a coach and is part of Garry Monk's backroom staff at Leeds United, filling the role of first team coach at Elland Road.





And the former striker is keen to continue boosting his coaching skills, with the UEFA Pro Licence now firmly in his sights.