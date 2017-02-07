XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/02/2017 - 14:23 GMT

Manchester United Legend And Leeds United Coach Amongst UEFA Pro Licence Hopefuls

 




Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic and Leeds United first team coach James Beattie were amongst those at the Football Association's St George's Park last week as they studied for their UEFA Pro Licence.

A whole host of coaches attended the event, which comprised three days of study for Module One of the Pro Licence course.




Manchester United legend Vidic recently retired from the game, but his presence on the course suggests the former defender has his eye on stepping into the dugout and working on the training pitch as a coach.

Beattie meanwhile is already working as a coach and is part of Garry Monk's backroom staff at Leeds United, filling the role of first team coach at Elland Road.
 


And the former striker is keen to continue boosting his coaching skills, with the UEFA Pro Licence now firmly in his sights.

A number of further familiar faces were at the course with Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough present, along with Manchester United academy director Nicky Butt.

Former England goalkeeper David James was also on the course, while current Wigan Athletic manager Warren Joyce attended too.

England manager Gareth Southgate took one presentation, sharing his knowledge with the UEFA Pro Licence hopefuls.
 