Manchester United To Face Heavyweight Opposition For Defender In Summer

Manchester United look likely to face opposition from Barcelona in the summer if they choose to move for Benfica's Victor Lindelof.



The Red Devils have been consistently linked with the Sweden international centre-back and had been tipped to complete a deal to sign him in the January transfer window.











Lindelof did not arrive at Old Trafford, but Jose Mourinho's men have been linked with rekindling their interest in the summer.



However, they are set to face opposition for the 22-year-old as, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Barcelona have taken an interest in Lindelof.





The Spanish giants have been scouting Lindelof and have been impressed with what they have seen.