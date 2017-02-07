Manchester United To Face Heavyweight Opposition For Defender In Summer

Manchester United look likely to face opposition from Barcelona in the summer if they choose to move for Benfica's Victor Lindelof.
The Red Devils have been consistently linked with the Sweden international centre-back and had been tipped to complete a deal to sign him in the January transfer window.
Lindelof did not arrive at Old Trafford, but Jose Mourinho's men have been linked with rekindling their interest in the summer.
However, they are set to face opposition for the 22-year-old as, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Barcelona have taken an interest in Lindelof.
The Spanish giants have been scouting Lindelof and have been impressed with what they have seen.
Barcelona are now tipped to try to take Lindelof to the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window.
The defender is under contract with Benfica until the summer of 2020, but the Portuguese giants want him to pen a new deal to then increase his release clause.
Lindelof is on course to win the Portuguese Primeira Liga title with Benfica this term; the Lisbon side are a point clear of FC Porto at the top of the table.