Morton Game Is “Massive” – Rangers Star Pulls No Punches

Rangers winger Barrie McKay admits that getting a win on Sunday against Greenock Morton is the most important goal at the moment as the Gers look to get back to winning ways.



The Glasgow giants are odds on favourites to beat the Scottish Championship side in the Scottish Cup clash this weekend, but their form in recent games has been lacklustre.











A demoralising 4-1 defeat at Hearts earned Mark Warburton’s men a plethora of criticism and the noise around the side was turned up when they only mustered a 1-1 draw at home against Ross County.



McKay has indicated that despite being favourites to beat Morton, the game on Sunday is of great significance for Rangers as they are desperate to get back to winning ways.





And while playing good football remains the goal, he feels the ultimate aim on Sunday is to get a win over the line at Ibrox.

Asked about the importance of Sunday, McKay told Rangers TV: “It’s massive.



“We need to make sure than on Sunday we get the win and we obviously want to play in a way which is attractive on the eye.



“But the main thing is the win.”



Rangers came close to winning the Scottish Cup last season only to fall at the last hurdle when they suffered a loss at the hands of Hibernian.

