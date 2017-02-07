Rangers Striker Kept Waiting Over New Contract Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Veteran striker Kenny Miller is still unsure whether he will be offered a new contract at Rangers even after meeting the club hierarchy.



Mark Warburton remains keen to hold on to the 37-year-old striker at Ibrox but Rangers chairman Dave King and the rest of the directors are in no rush to make a decision.











According to the Daily Record, Miller met top Rangers officials to sort out his future but it has been claimed despite meeting them in person, he is still in the dark over continuing at Rangers.



The veteran striker is not clear about the intentions of the Rangers board and is unsure whether he will be offered an extension to his contract which is set to expire in the summer.





With only four months left on his current deal, the 37-year-old is entitled to talk to other interested parties, but the striker is unwilling to hold such talks as long as staying at Rangers remain an option for him.

Despite his advancing years, Miller remains a key figure for Rangers boss Warburton on and off the pitch and he considers the veteran forward as his team’s talisman.



It has been suggested that the Rangers board might wait until next month before providing an answer to the striker.



With his contract yet to be sorted out, other top flight clubs in Scotland are expected to make offers if Miller becomes available on a free transfer in the summer.

