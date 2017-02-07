Southampton Watched Manolo Gabbiadini 40 Times, First He Wasn’t Affordable – Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian agent Roberto De Fanti has revealed Southampton watched Manolo Gabbiadini at least 40 times before they snapped him up from Napoli and would have moved for the striker sooner had he been affordable.



After weeks of negotiations with Napoli, the Saints signed the Italy international from the Serie A giants on deadline day of the winter window and Gabbiadini scored on his debut at the weekend.











A peripheral figure at Napoli for the previous 18 months, many questioned Southampton’s rationale behind signing the Italian, who has struggled in Serie A this term.



However, De Fanti, who worked as an intermediary in the deal to take Gabbiadini to England, revealed the long term strategy behind Southampton’s move for the striker.





The Italian agent claimed that Southampton were on the player’s trail for a long time and watched him in action for more than 40 times before eventually getting the opportunity to sign him in the January window.

And when they were first aware of Gabbiadini, he was out of their price bracket.



De Fanti told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Southampton are very organised when it comes to player recruitment.



“Gabbiadini is a player they had seen, I am quoting them, at least 40 times, live and on video. He’s a player who was in their sights for a long time, but the problem was that he was not affordable.



“Once they saw the possibility of capturing him, they wasted no time and worked hard to bring him to the club as he was their priority target in terms of forwards.”



Gabbiadini has made a good start to his career in England and will be hoping to make a bigger impact in order to return to the Italian national team soon.

