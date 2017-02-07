Thank You – Chelsea Star Expressed Gratitude Towards Medical Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has expressed his gratitude towards the club’s medical team for getting him back into shape following a horrific knee injury last year.



The 22-year-old had to spend nearly a year on the sidelines following suffering a horrific knee injury last season and only returned to first team action recently after a long and arduous rehabilitation process.











His substitute appearance against Arsenal at the weekend was his first Premier League appearance after close to a year and Zouma has reflected on his time trying to battle back into shape again.



The defender admits that he is delighted to finally get back on the pitch for Chelsea and showered praise on the club’s medical team for helping him to fight back from a horrible injury.





Zouma took to Twitter and wrote: “On this day last year I had my injury it's been a long way to come back but I’m really happy and proud to be back.

“Thanks to the Chelsea medical staff for my incredible rehab and fans for your amazing support.



“May God blesses you all.”



The Frenchman joined Chelsea from Saint-Etienne in 2014 and has clocked up 61 senior appearances for the club.



He has already won a Premier League title with the Blues and has a contract until 2019 with the club.

