06 October 2016

07/02/2017 - 22:54 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Legend Salutes Key Pair As Reason For Defensive Solidity

 




Tottenham Hotspur legend Ledley King has lauded Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele's partnership as a key reason why Spurs have been so defensively solid this season.

Dembele and Wanyama have been in superb form for Mauricio Pochettino's men of late and have played a key role in protecting the side's defence.




Spurs have conceded just 16 goals in 24 Premier League games so far, the fewest of any team in the division, better even than league leaders Chelsea, who have let in 17.

At White Hart Lane, Spurs have conceded only five times in 12 league games. And King feels the Dembele-Wanyama partnership has been key to helping the north London giants keep things so tight defensively.
 


"As a team, that’s one of the big strengths, the sheer size of the team and big, strong, technical players", he told the club's official site.

"They are a big part of that through the middle.

"They are both top players. Mousa can probably push forward closer to the opposition’s box while Victor is used to sitting in there protecting.

"They complement each other so well because they can do a bit of everything", King continued.

"Our defensive record is outstanding and it’s easy to see why when you have two players like that in front of the back four or five, as well as having a top goalkeeper."

Pochettino will be hoping both Wanyama and Dembele can avoid injury for the remainder of the campaign as Spurs look to reel in Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.
 