Tottenham Hotspur Legend Salutes Key Pair As Reason For Defensive Solidity

Tottenham Hotspur legend Ledley King has lauded Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele's partnership as a key reason why Spurs have been so defensively solid this season.



Dembele and Wanyama have been in superb form for Mauricio Pochettino's men of late and have played a key role in protecting the side's defence.











Spurs have conceded just 16 goals in 24 Premier League games so far, the fewest of any team in the division, better even than league leaders Chelsea, who have let in 17.



At White Hart Lane, Spurs have conceded only five times in 12 league games. And King feels the Dembele-Wanyama partnership has been key to helping the north London giants keep things so tight defensively.





"As a team, that’s one of the big strengths, the sheer size of the team and big, strong, technical players", he told the club's official site.