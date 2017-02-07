XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/02/2017 - 15:54 GMT

We Want Seven-Point Gap Over Liverpool – Tottenham Star Gunning For Win

 




Harry Kane has urged Tottenham Hotspur to pile more misery on Liverpool by increasing the gap between the two clubs to seven points with victory at Anfield next weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side are sliding down the Premier League table and have exited the FA Cup and EFL Cup following a run of just one win in their last ten games; the Reds are now outside the top four in fifth and trailing second placed Spurs by four points.




Kane knows inflicting defeat on Liverpool would grow the gap between the two sides to seven points and be a big blow to the Reds' hopes of overhauling the north London club.

"It is an important game for us", Kane was quoted as saying by the National.
 


"We want to build the gap on Liverpool and if we beat them next week then we go seven points clear of them", the striker continued.

"That is what we want to try to do."

Spurs edged out Middlesbrough 1-0 at White Hart Lane last weekend with Kane striking from the penalty spot in the second half.

Liverpool meanwhile went down to defeat away at struggling Hull City, being comfortably seen off 2-0 by Marco Silva's men at the KCOM Stadium.

The two sides have already met at Anfield this season, with Liverpool beating Spurs 2-1 in the EFL Cup, thanks to a brace from Daniel Sturridge.
 