We’re Just Not Scoring As Freely As Last Year, Rangers Star Admits

Rangers winger Barrie McKay admits that his side have not been clinical enough in front of goal in recent games despite creating chances.



The Glasgow giants are currently on a poor run of form and have earned just a point from their last two Scottish Premiership games, leading to more question marks about Mark Warburton’s side.











The 1-1 draw against Ross County at the weekend earned the side a lot of brickbats as Warburton’s men again failed to make the most of their domination of a game.



McKay admits that his side have been found wanting in front of goal despite creating enough chances to score and feels that is an area of a game they need to improve soon.





However, he also added that luck has played a part in their failure to score more goals as was evident at Ibrox on Saturday when Ross County custodian Scott Fox was in top form.

When asked whether Rangers have been found wanting in front of goal in recent games, McKay told Rangers TV: “Yes definitely.



“We have still been creating chances, but we haven’t been scoring as freely as last year.



“We obviously do need to stick them in and start winning game.”



Asked whether it is luck or ability, the winger said: “Maybe a bit of both.



“You do need that luck in front of goal and as I said their goalie at the weekend was brilliant to pull off some great saves.”

