Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

07/02/2017 - 11:52 GMT

You Can Tell He’s Gone Up A Level – Liverpool Youth Boss Hails Talent

 




Liverpool Under-23s coach Mike Garrity believes Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing ability makes him a good option for his side’s attack.

The right-back, who made his first team debut for Liverpool in the present campaign, put in a superb performance for the Under-23s during their 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2 at the weekend.




The 18-year-old won a penalty and provided the assist for the winning goal as the young Reds beat Spurs at Anfield after coming from two goals down.

And Garrity, who revealed that his side are planning to use Alexander-Arnold further up the pitch as he possesses the abilities to be a threat, feels the youngster has “gone up a level”, following his display against Spurs.
 


“Trent is doing really well and is moving in the right direction”, Garrity told the club’s official site.

“He was very good and you can see he has gone up a level in his game.

"I thought he showed how much he has developed in a short space of time.

“He’s been at Melwood since pre-season and he’s made a few appearances in the first-team and done well.

“Our plan was to get Trent in the right areas and for him to be adventurous because when he does that he causes people a lot of problems with his speed and his power.

“With the way he can twist and turn and the ability he has got with crossing the ball, it makes him a really good option for us in attack.

“We got him higher up the pitch in the second-half and he will cause anyone problems with the quality he has got.”

Alexander-Arnold, who has thus far made seven first team appearances for Liverpool, is a product of the club’s youth system.

He is contracted with the Merseyside giants until the summer of 2021.
 