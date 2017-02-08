XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/02/2017 - 13:28 GMT

Arsenal Dream But I’ll Coach Where They Want Me – Thierry Henry

 




Arsenal legend Thierry Henry admits that coaching the Gunners remains his ultimate dream, but has insisted that he is open to working somewhere else too.

The former France international was coaching the Arsenal Under-18s before he was asked to relinquish his duties because Arsene Wenger felt Henry’s work as a broadcaster was in direct conflict with his job with the Gunners.




The Frenchman returned to coaching last year when he was a surprise inclusion in Roberto Martinez’s backroom staff when the Spaniard took charge of the Belgium national team.

Henry has insisted that he hasn’t thought about how his coaching career will pan out as he feels it is still early days and he still needs to evolve a lot more as a coach.
 


And while he admits coaching Arsenal is the dream still, Henry stressed that he won’t turn his back on offers to work at other places too.  

When asked whether he has thought about how his coaching career would be, Henry told French sports daily L’Equipe: “No, I have just begun.

“I am trying to become a coach and I don’t pretend to know that I can go somewhere some day.

“I am living a dream and I am evolving in the world of football; I’ll go where they want me.

“People think that I am dreaming about [coaching] Arsenal; yes [I am] but it’s still a dream.”
 