Arsenal Dream But I’ll Coach Where They Want Me – Thierry Henry

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Thierry Henry admits that coaching the Gunners remains his ultimate dream, but has insisted that he is open to working somewhere else too.



The former France international was coaching the Arsenal Under-18s before he was asked to relinquish his duties because Arsene Wenger felt Henry’s work as a broadcaster was in direct conflict with his job with the Gunners.











The Frenchman returned to coaching last year when he was a surprise inclusion in Roberto Martinez’s backroom staff when the Spaniard took charge of the Belgium national team.



Henry has insisted that he hasn’t thought about how his coaching career will pan out as he feels it is still early days and he still needs to evolve a lot more as a coach.





And while he admits coaching Arsenal is the dream still, Henry stressed that he won’t turn his back on offers to work at other places too.

When asked whether he has thought about how his coaching career would be, Henry told French sports daily L’Equipe: “No, I have just begun.



“I am trying to become a coach and I don’t pretend to know that I can go somewhere some day.



“I am living a dream and I am evolving in the world of football; I’ll go where they want me.



“People think that I am dreaming about [coaching] Arsenal; yes [I am] but it’s still a dream.”

