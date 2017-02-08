Coach Tells Leeds United Star To Keep Developing After Award Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United first team coach James Beattie has urged Chris Wood to build on his PFA Fans' Championship Player of the Month award for January.



Wood was on fire in front of goal in the first month of 2017 as he hit six goals in four Championship matches, a total which included his side's winner against playoff place rivals Derby County.











The New Zealand international has been in fine form for Leeds this season and has helped the Whites to put in a genuine promotion tilt.



First team coach Beattie, who sees Wood day in, day out on the training pitch at Thorp Arch, has urged the striker to continue getting better.





Congratulating Wood on the award, Beattie wrote on Twitter: "Well played that man Chris Wood. Congratulations! Keep on scoring and developing."