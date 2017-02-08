Great Management Garry Monk – Sol Bamba Thankful For Leeds United Boss’ Approach

Sol Bamba believes Garry Monk demonstrated great management in the way he dealt with his situation at Leeds United.
The centre-back was club captain when Monk was appointed head coach of Leeds last summer, but his situation within the squad quickly changed as he tumbled down the pecking order.
Monk raided former club Swansea City to bring in centre-back Kyle Bartley on a season-long loan, while he then snapped up another centre-back on loan, in the shape of Pontus Jansson from Torino.
The new Whites boss made clear to Bamba he was unlikely to play and advised him to move on; Bamba agreed to terminate his contract just before the summer transfer window closed and signed for Cardiff City in October, penning a two-year deal.
"He told me it wouldn’t be good for me and I know he was right", the 32-year-old, recalling his chat with Monk, told the Yorkshire Evening Post.
"It happened quickly so I was surprised to be going, but I appreciated his honesty at the time and I appreciate it more now."
And Bamba revealed that Monk drew comparisons with a fate which had befallen himself at Swansea City during his own playing days.
"We spoke about Swansea and about how it had been for him there.
"My first reaction was to say ‘things might change, you could get injuries or players could go out of form.’ He said ‘but what if it doesn’t change? What if it’s still like this in six months? It’ll catch up with you and you’ll go crazy.
"In my head I was sure I’d always support the team, always be behind them no matter what. But I guess you don’t know how you’d think if you felt like you were on the outside and never getting back in.
"In a way he’d seen that and I was still only 31. He did what was best for both of us, and for Leeds.
"It’s great management when you think about it."
Despite being thankful to Monk for paving the way for an exit and ultimately a move to Cardiff, Bamba will be bidding to pile the pain on Leeds this coming weekend when he heads to Elland Road with the Bluebirds for a Championship clash.
Bamba made four appearances for Leeds at the start of this season, wearing the captain's armband on three occasions.