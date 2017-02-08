Great Management Garry Monk – Sol Bamba Thankful For Leeds United Boss’ Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Sol Bamba believes Garry Monk demonstrated great management in the way he dealt with his situation at Leeds United.



The centre-back was club captain when Monk was appointed head coach of Leeds last summer, but his situation within the squad quickly changed as he tumbled down the pecking order.











Monk raided former club Swansea City to bring in centre-back Kyle Bartley on a season-long loan, while he then snapped up another centre-back on loan, in the shape of Pontus Jansson from Torino.



The new Whites boss made clear to Bamba he was unlikely to play and advised him to move on; Bamba agreed to terminate his contract just before the summer transfer window closed and signed for Cardiff City in October, penning a two-year deal.





"He told me it wouldn’t be good for me and I know he was right", the 32-year-old, recalling his chat with Monk, told the Yorkshire Evening Post.