06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/02/2017 - 19:27 GMT

Leeds United Interest In Omar Bogle Played Down

 




Leeds United's interest in striker Omar Bogle has been played down amid claims from Grimsby Town that the Whites had the chance to snap the hitman up on transfer deadline day.

As deadline day approached it was increasingly suggested Leeds had their eye on Bogle, who was impressing at Grimsby. However, ultimately Bogle ended up at another Championship club in the shape of Wigan Athletic; the Latics sealed a deal which could be worth up to £3m for the League Two club.




Grimsby director John Fenty has claimed Leeds were keen and knew they could beat Wigan to Bogle's signature, but chose not to act.

However, those suggestions have been played down, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, with the striker's agent said to have been pushing his client towards Leeds.
 


Bogle has made an instant impact at the DW Stadium, and scored a brace on Tuesday evening to secure a 2-2 draw for the Latics against Norwich City.

Leeds boss Garry Monk had been desperate to bring in a new striker in January, but the Whites were unable to do the business for the former Swansea City manager.

The Whites made two additions in the window, signing wingers Alfonso Pedraza and Modou Barrow, on loan from Villarreal and Swansea City respectively.

They also sold Alex Mowatt to Barnsley, while loaning Luke Murphy to Burton Albion and Toumani Diagouraga to Ipswich Town.

 