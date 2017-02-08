Leeds United Refused To Make Good On Striker Interest With Deadline Day Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United refused to beat Wigan Athletic to the signature of striker Omar Bogle at the last minute on transfer deadline day, Grimsby Town director John Fenty has revealed.



Bogle had been linked with the Whites as head coach Garry Monk looked to bring in another striker to boost his options for the second half of the season.











But Leeds ended the window empty handed in terms of strikers, signing just two wingers, Alfonso Pedraza and Modou Barrow, both on loan deals, from Villarreal and Swansea City respectively.



Wigan snapped up Bogle on a deal which could net Grimsby up to £3m and he scored twice in the Latics' 2-2 draw against Norwich City on Tuesday night.





Bogle could have been a Leeds player though if the Whites had been prepared to put their hand into their pocket.