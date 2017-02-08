XRegister
X
06 October 2016

08/02/2017 - 13:50 GMT

Leeds United Refused To Make Good On Striker Interest With Deadline Day Bid

 




Leeds United refused to beat Wigan Athletic to the signature of striker Omar Bogle at the last minute on transfer deadline day, Grimsby Town director John Fenty has revealed.

Bogle had been linked with the Whites as head coach Garry Monk looked to bring in another striker to boost his options for the second half of the season.




But Leeds ended the window empty handed in terms of strikers, signing just two wingers, Alfonso Pedraza and Modou Barrow, both on loan deals, from Villarreal and Swansea City respectively.

Wigan snapped up Bogle on a deal which could net Grimsby up to £3m and he scored twice in the Latics' 2-2 draw against Norwich City on Tuesday night.
 


Bogle could have been a Leeds player though if the Whites had been prepared to put their hand into their pocket.

"There was another club, which I now don't mind revealing as Leeds United, who were tracking the interest in Omar and they had an opportunity, at the last minute on deadline day, to come in and pip what was being offered by Wigan", Fenty told the Grimsby Telegraph.

"They weren't prepared to do that and so that gives me the feeling that the deal we settled on with Wigan was of a good– and fair – value for a player of Omar's calibre and future potential."

With Leeds in the thick of a battle for promotion from the Championship, Whites fans will be hoping the club do not rue choosing not to sign Bogle, especially given their reliance on Chris Wood for goals.
 