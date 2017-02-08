XRegister
06 October 2016

08/02/2017 - 16:29 GMT

Liverpool Legend Feels Daniel Sturridge Key For Top Four Finish

 




Liverpool legend Ian Rush has urged Daniel Sturridge to grab his opportunities as the former Red feels the striker could play an important part in the side qualifying for the Champions League this season.

The England international has so far struggled to become a regular starter in Jurgen Klopp’s side and there is a concern that Sturridge is not the kind of striker who suits the Liverpool manager’s style of football.




The 27-year-old forward has started just five Premier League games this season, an indication of his relegated status in the squad, but Rush feels Sturridge still has a major role in the team.

The former Red insisted that the forward remains the most natural goalscorer in Klopp’s squad at the moment and believes if he takes his chances, Sturridge could go on to a play a huge role in Liverpool finishing in the Premier League’s top four this season.
 


Rush was quoted as saying by the Press Association: “Daniel Sturridge is probably the most gifted striker we have got.  

“One thing is for certain this year is that we will need Daniel Sturridge and once he gets that chance has to take it.

“And when he does take it and starts scoring again I think he’ll play a major part in Liverpool making the top four.”

Liverpool are on a wretched run of form at the moment with just one win in their last ten in all competitions.

Klopp’s side are winless in the Premier League in 2017 and are desperate to get their season back on track when they host Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.
 