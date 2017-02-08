Liverpool Weigh Up Shock Swoop For Middlesbrough Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are considering a surprise swoop for Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Gaston Ramirez, a player who was on the club's radar during his time at Bologna.



The Reds were heavily linked with Ramirez during his spell in Italy, but Southampton pulled out all the stops to win the race for the Uruguayan's signature in 2012.











He struggled to make his mark on the south coast however and was loaned out to Hull City in the 2014/15 campaign, before then having a loan stint at Middlesbrough during the second half of last season.



Ramirez joined Boro permanently in the summer and his performances at the Riverside Stadium have caught Liverpool's eye, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





The Merseyside giants are now actively considering a move for the Uruguayan in the summer transfer window.