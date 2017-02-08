XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/02/2017 - 12:45 GMT

Manchester United Star Can Only Say Positive Things About Bastian Schweinsteiger

 




Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed that he is happy that his Manchester United team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger is getting to play again as he has only positive things to say about the German.

The 32-year-old, who joined Manchester United from Bayern Munich in 2015, was frozen out of the first team picture in the early parts of the season by new Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.




It was also suggested that he could leave the Premier League giants during the recently closed January transfer window.

However Schweinsteiger, who stayed put at Old Trafford, played two FA Cup games in January, with his only other appearance this season coming in an EFL Cup match against West Ham in late November.
 


And Mkhitaryan explained that he is glad that Schweinsteiger is back playing once again for Manchester United.

"I'm glad he is getting his chances again”, he told German magazine Sport Bild.

“He knows exactly what needs to be done on the pitch.

“I can only say positive things about him, because he has a great character.”

Schweinsteiger, whose present contract with Manchester United runs until 2018, has scored once and provided one assist in the present campaign.
 