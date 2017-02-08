Manchester United Star Slams Talk He Only Joined Red Devils For Financial Gain

Follow @insidefutbol





Henrikh Mkhitaryan has dismissed claims that he joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for money, with the attacking midfielder insisting that he agreed to the move for his own development.



After enjoying a stellar 2015/16 campaign where he scored 23 times and set up 32 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund, Mkhitaryan joined the Red Devils for around £25m last summer.











The Armenian came in for criticism from several corners as it was alleged that he only joined Manchester United for financial gain.



But Mkhitaryan, who explained that his wish to develop further was the reason behind him signing for the Premier League giants, refuted those allegations and said that if that was the case then he would have joined then big spenders Anzhi Makhachkala and not Dortmund from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.





"I cannot understand it, and it's wrong”, he told German magazine Sport Bild.

“If it was for money, I would have joined Anzhi Makhachkala from Donetsk and not Borussia Dortmund.



“But I did not want that.



"I wanted to develop further.”



Mkhitaryan has thus far made 21 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United scoring five times and providing four assists.

