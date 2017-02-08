Mark Warburton Urges Rangers Players To Take “Rewards” For Dominant Play

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Mark Warburton has urged his side to take their just rewards for playing good football and convert their chances more frequently.



Warburton’s men again played some very good football at Ibrox on Saturday, but their profligacy in front of goal again cost them as Ross County managed to take a point from the game in a 1-1 draw.











Without a win in two games, Rangers have dropped down to third in the league table and are a massive 27 points behind runaway Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.



Warburton is pleased that his side are still getting into goalscoring positions and creating chances, but admits that they need to take the rewards for their good football and look to convert more of those opportunities.





The Rangers manager told Rangers TV: “The fact of the matter is we are getting into good areas and we need to take our rewards.

“You can’t talk about lots of domination of possession and creating chances, without taking the rewards.



“The fans, at the end of the day, come to see goals and goals change games; there is no denying the fact that despite dominating game, we didn’t get the just rewards.”



Rangers have a good opportunity to get back to winning ways when they host Greenock Morton in a Scottish FA Cup clash this weekend at Ibrox.



The Gers will return to league action with a trip to Dundee on Sunday, 19th February.

