Midfield Three Each Ran 12km – Mark Warburton Feels Rangers Fans Can See Side’s Effort

Mark Warburton is certain that despite Rangers' recent disappointments, the fans cannot accuse the team of lacking in desire and effort on the pitch.



The Rangers fans made their feelings known when they roundly booed off their team following their 1-1 draw against Ross County at Ibrox last Saturday.











A point meant the Gers had to slide down to third in the league table and the gap between themselves and their Glasgow rivals Celtic widened to a massive 27 points, a bone of contention for most Rangers fans.



Warburton has no problems with the fans booing off the home side as he feels they have the right to do so as the fans want to see Rangers win, but he believes that they cannot question his men’s work ethic.





The Rangers boss pointed out the stats that show that the players gave their all on the pitch on Saturday but feels that his side need to start winning again to get the fans back on their side soon.

Warburton told Rangers TV, when asked whether the reaction of the fans on Saturday was fair: “They want to see their team win.



“What I don’t think they can accuse the team of is lacking effort and desire and stats again will tell you that our midfield three ran 12 km each, a very high number.



“The work ethic is there, the numbers are there and there is no lack of desire, but the fans come in and pay their money to see Rangers win.



“And Rangers are a club who are used to winning.”



The atmosphere inside Ibrox on Sunday will be keenly watched when Rangers host Greenock Morton in a Scottish FA Cup clash.

