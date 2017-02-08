Nine Times Out Of Ten We Beat Ross County – Rangers Boss Mark Warburton

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Mark Warburton admits that all the stats cannot hide the fact that his side dropped points against Ross County at home last weekend, but stressed nine times out of ten the Gers would have won.



After a 4-1 thrashing at Hearts, Rangers needed a win on Saturday to lift the spirits at Ibrox, but a 1-1 draw further deflated the morale of Warburton’s squad.











Currently third in the league table, Rangers are a massive 27 points behind league leaders Celtic and are also in a stiff fight to finish second, which would mean European football for next season.



Warburton admits that the Rangers fans have every right to feel aggrieved as their side dropped points at home, but went on to explain how his side dominated the game and should have bagged a win against Ross County at Ibrox.





The manager told Rangers TV: “We dropped two points at home, that’s the key fact.

“As far as the fans, they are quite rightly concerned, we dropped two points to Ross County.



“I quote the stats and as always got misquoted, but the fact is we had 15 corners, 26 shots with 18 on target and nine times out of ten, we win that game of football.



“So, a lot of good things, but we are not denying the fact that we dropped two points at home.”



Rangers are desperate to get back to winning ways and have a good opportunity to do so this weekend when they host Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton in a Scottish Cup clash at Ibrox.

